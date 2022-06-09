The academic journal African Diaspora is open for contributions in English and French.

African Diaspora: A Journal of Transnational Africa in a Global World; Editor-in-Chief: Sarah Fila-Bakabadio

African Diaspora is a biannual peer reviewed interdisciplinary journal that takes the African diaspora as a space shaped by the circulations, contacts, and interactions between African and Afro-descendant cultures, societies and histories. It explores the diaspora/s and intersects themes such as communities, identities, transnational movements, solidarities, nationalisms but also displacements and settlements, culture in the widest sense of the term, belonging and citizenship, kinship, religious ritual and symbolism.

African Diaspora encourages the submission of original, empirical, theoretical, and conceptual and critical articles based on rigorous research from any discipline in social sciences and the humanities. It accepts a variety of articles including different writing registers, from the more classic to more experimental tones. Contributions in English and French are accepted. [All articles will have abstracts in both languages.]

African Diaspora regularly produces thematic issues and invites guest editors. A developing arts-oriented strand encourages suggestions and submissions for artistic involvement: this includes visual materials, interviews, ethnographic fiction, and poetry. These will also receive peer-reviewed attention. It is the journal’s policy to promote the publication from a range of scholars, including early career, senior and independent scholars and to provide a platform for discussion and exchange.

For more information, please contact the journal: afdi@brill.com.

Also see https://brill.com/view/journals/afdi/afdi-overview.xml