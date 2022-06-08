Art Exhibition: “Caribbean Transitions”

Curated by Keith Morrison, the group exhibition “Caribbean Transitions” will run from June 11 to August 7, 2022, at the Katzen Arts Center, American University Museum (located at 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC). Among the twenty artists showing at the exhibition are Edouard Duval Carrié (work shown above), Scherezade García, Pepón Osorio (work shown below), and Nari Ward.

June 11, 5:00pm—Gallery Talk by Keith Morrison (RSVP on Eventbrite)

June 11, 6:00-9:00pm—Opening Reception

Description: This exhibition explores the character, complexity, and originality of art by Caribbean American artists as they expand the art of the North American continent. The 20 artists in the exhibition are respected internationally, and many are represented in major museums in the United States and abroad. They are painters, printmakers, photographers, video makers, and installation and performance artists. Most of the artists were born in the Caribbean and migrated to the US; some were born in the US to Caribbean parents; others live in the Caribbean and exhibit worldwide. Their histories come from Cuba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Trinidad, and the US.

These artists reveal unique relationships between the Caribbean and the US in ways that expand and enrich a wider understanding of American art and culture. The Caribbean is the historic fulcrum of the cultures of the Americas and the art in this exhibition exemplifies that importance. The themes the artists explore vary greatly, and they were selected for the quality of their work while being mindful of their differences. Some of the artists’ work developed from international challenges they perceived while in the Caribbean, or, in other cases, challenges they realized in Europe and or the US.

For more information, see https://www.american.edu/cas/museum/2022/caribbean-transitions.cfm

[Image: First: Edouard Duval Carrié, “Beasts of Burden,” 2021; second: Pepón Osorio, “Lonely Soul,” 2008.]