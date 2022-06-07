Exhibition: “Queer Caribbeans: Resilience, Resistance and Reimagining”

“Queer Caribbeans: Resilience, Resistance and Reimagining” opened on May 7 and will remain on view until July 3, 2022, at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum (located at 8000 West Broward Boulevard #1422, Plantation, Florida). A virtual panel discussion (Caribbean Issues and Achievements) will take place on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 6:00 to 7:30pm.

Queer Caribbeans: Resilience, Resistance and Reimagining will present a multimedia, historical retrospective showcase of the racial and cultural achievements of Caribbean LGBTQ+ rights activists. Island SPACE has partnered with nonprofits Black LGBTQ+ Liberation, Inc. and Caribbean Equality Project to curate the project. The Queer Caribbeans exhibition will document the intersection of Caribbeanness and LGBTQ+ rights activism with an extensive repository of photographs, news footage, oral histories and videos featuring well-respected Caribbean LGBTQ+ rights advocates.

For more information, see https://islandspacefl.org/socialjustice



