Le Centre d’Art presents Nadia Huggins & Pascale Monnin

Le Centre d’Art invites you to listen to a virtual chat with Haitian painter and sculptor Pascale Monnin in conversation with Trinidadian photographer Nadia Huggins, on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:00pm. The discussant for this event is Trinidadian visual artist Christopher Cozier.

Pascale Monnin, one of the most prolific artists in the Résidences Croisées program, and Nadia Huggins, the only artist in the program who has chosen photography as her medium, are among the artists exhibiting at #Archipelago.

These talks are carried out as part of the #Archipelago exhibition, which will be on view until June 18 at Maison Dufort. [Also see previous post Archipelago Maison Dufort.]

You may follow the talk on zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781547336… or on the Facebook page for Le Centre d’Art.