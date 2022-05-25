2023 Tilting Axis Fellowship Open Call

Here is a reminder that the DEADLINE IS APPROACHING SOON for The Tilting Axis Fellowship Open Call. The deadline for submission is May 27, 2022. [Also see previous post Tilting Axis Fellowship 2023/.]

This Fellowship focuses on applicants living and working within the Caribbean region and is both research and practice-led. The selected applicant will be based in Rotterdam at Het Nieuwe Instituut and will have access to other partner cultural institutions in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. A total stipend of €12,000 will be granted by Het Nieuwe Instituut to cover living expenses and in addition to the stipend, Het Nieuwe Instituut will cover the round-trip airfare from any country within the Caribbean to The Netherlands.

This is the third iteration of a fellowship programme launched by Het Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis for mid-career or established applicants based in the Caribbean. The initiative aims to foster and stimulate mutual exchange between the Caribbean region and the Dutch cultural field. Together with lead partners – Het Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis – other cultural institutions including The Amsterdam Museum, De Appel, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and Kunstinstituut Melly will collaborate with the selected applicant during the fellowship.

For more information, visit https://tiltingaxis.org/news/2022/3/27/call-for-applications-tilting-axis-fellowship-2023