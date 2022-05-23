Patricia Mohammed “Janet Jagan: Freedom Fighter of Guiana”

The University or Warwick’s Yesu Persaud Centre for Caribbean Studies and the Amina Gafoor Institute presents Patricia Mohammed (Professor Emerita, Gender and Cultural Studies at the University of the West Indies) who will present her research on “Janet Jagan: Freedom Fighter of Guiana.” This keynote speech takes place tomorrow, May 24 at 5:00pm (UK time). This is an online event.

This talk will be held online via Teams. Please email F.Viala@warwick.ac.uk to register your interest and to receive the link.

For more information, see https://warwick.ac.uk/fac/arts/ccs/eventsnew/?calendarItem=8a17841a7e9c033c017eb020831121ed

