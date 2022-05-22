Art Exhibition: “Tropical is Political”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Americas Society announces its upcoming 2022 Visual Arts exhibition lineup and public programs. Among these, “Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime,” is a forthcoming exhibition curated by Marina Reyes Franco at the Americas Society, in collaboration with the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico. This exhibition—featuring works by Gwladys Gambie, Allora & Calzadilla, Carolina Caycedo, Sofía Gallisá Muriente (see work shown above), Abigail Hadeed, Joiri Minaya, José Morbán, Dave Smith, Yiyo Tirado, and Oneika Russell, among others—will open in Fall 2022. [The original article also touches upon the current exhibition, This Must Be the Place: Latin American Artists in New York, 1965–1975; the collaboration with Projeto Hélio Oiticica and Socrates Sculpture Park on the installation Subterranean Tropicália Projects: PN15, 1971/2022; and Geles Cabrera: Museo Escultórico, the first solo show in the United States for Mexican artist Geles Cabrera (b. 1926).] Here is more information on Tropical is Political:

In Fall 2022, Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime opens at Americas Society, in collaboration with the Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico. The show will explore the themes of paradise and fiscal paradise, examining their geographical coincidence in the Caribbean, where tourism and finance consist of the “visitor economy,” a term referring to the economic activity of people who visit a place. Curated by Marina Reyes Franco, Tropical is Political will display works by contemporary artists from several Caribbean islands, including Gwladys Gambie, Allora & Calzadilla, Carolina Caycedo, Sofía Gallisá Muriente, Abigail Hadeed, Joiri Minaya, José Morbán, Dave Smith, Yiyo Tirado, and Oneika Russel. [. . .]

The presentation of Tropical is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime is made possible by the generous support of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. This project is also supported, in part, by the National Endowment for the Arts, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This exhibition is also supported by the Smart Family Foundation of New York and by Etant donnés Contemporary Art, a program from Villa Albertine and FACE Foundation, in partnership with the French Embassy in the United States, with support from the French Ministry of Culture, Institut français, Ford Foundation, Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, CHANEL, and ADAGP.

For full article, see https://www.as-coa.org/articles/americas-society-announces-its-upcoming-2022-visual-arts-programming

[Shown above: A still by Sofía Gallisá Muriente, who was recently part if the Residency of the Americas in Montreal, Canada. See https://fonderiedarling.org/en/Sofia-Gallisa-Muriente.]