Súper Sábado: Celebrate El Barrio at El Museo [TODAY]

El Museo del Barrio invites you to “Celebrate El Barrio!” Events Will take place TODAY, Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:00-5:00pm, 1230 Fifth Avenue at 104th Street. Free admission: RSVP.

Exhibition | Exhibición

RAPHAEL MONTAÑEZ ORTIZ: A CONTEXTUAL RETROSPECTIVE 11:00am – 5:00pm: Explore the largest exhibition-to-date dedicated to the artist, activist, educator, and founder of El Museo del Barrio, Raphael Montañez Ortiz.

Art-Making Workshop | Taller de Arte

MIXED MEDIA RELIEF PROJECT 12:00pm – 3:30pm, 104th Street: Inspired by Montañez Ortiz, use your imagination with El Museo’s Teaching Artist Julia Justo to transform a variety of found objects and recycled materials and create a unique mixed media relief.

Art-Making Workshop | Taller de Arte

PAPER BAG PORTRAITS 12:00pm – 3:30pm, 104th Street: Join El Museo’s Teaching Artist Paul Lambermont and create a fun paper bag portrait inspired by Puerto Rican artist Rafael Ferrer’s series of Paper Bag Faces, featured in the show. Use oil pastels and decorative embellishments to make a self-portrait or a portrait of a friend or family member!

Art-Making Workshop | Taller de Arte

HAND-PRINTED POSTERS 12:00pm – 3:30pm, 104th Street Join artist Eliezer Berrios to create an original hand-printed poster inspired by the Taller Boricua artists featured in El Museo’s exhibition. Use inks, scratch tools and printmaking paper to create a printed poster that reflects the arts and culture of El Barrio.

Music | Músic

DJ NINA VICIOUS12:00pm – 3:30pm, 104th Street: Baila en la calle to the urban sounds of hip hop and house by DJ Nina Vicious!

Storytelling and Workshop | Taller de Arte y Narración

LA CANCION EN LA TORMENTA12:00pm – 3:30pm, El Cafe, Sign-up in El Café: EMIT Theatre presents La Canción en la Tormenta, a bilingual, sensory experience that retells the story of El Coquí de Puerto Rico. Participants will draw, sing, dance, and learn about caring for the environment. Recommended for ages 5-10. Space is limited.

Dominoes | Dominos

DOMINOS HOSTED BY CAPICU! The Party 12:00pm – 3:30pm, 104th Street Capicu! is a party in the spirit of the “Old Nueva Yol!” A celebration of Nuyorican, Caribbean & Latin American heritage through dominoes, live percussion, classic Fania Vinyl and more.

El Barrio Tours | Recorrido de El Barrio

AROUND THE BLOCK TOUR Tours at 1:00pm and 2:00pm, Sign-up at 104th Street Join El Museo’s Educator Carlos Jesus Martinez Dominguez on a walking tour of El Barrio. Learn about the legacy of our communities, the icons that once called El Barrio home, and the art that makes the streets come alive. Space is limited.

Interactive Workshop | Taller Interactivo

COTTON CANDY ACTIVATION 12:00 – 3:00pm, Courtyard (while supplies last): Participate in this special Cotton Candy activity, inspired by Montañez Ortiz’s Penny Candy performances and Assemblages (1965), when the artist worked in a penny candy store in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Participants choose how tall their cotton candy can be!

Live Music | Música en Vivo

DAVID SANCHEZ’S CARIB 4:00 – 5:00pm, El Teatro | First come, First-served. In collaboration with Carnegie Hall Citywide, El Museo presents Grammy Award winning musician Davíd Sanchez and his band Carib for an afternoon of incredible jazz and Latin music. Doors open at 3:30 pm.

For more information, visit https://www.elmuseo.org/