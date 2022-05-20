New Issue: Numéro Art 10

Issue 10 of Numéro Art features a cover story on Pol Taburet (Guadeloupe). This issue also takes a look at the work of Simone Leigh at the Venice Biennale. The editors write:

Numéro art met the young revelation of the French scene, Pol Taburet—winner of the Reiffers Art Initiatives prize for contemporary creation and cultural diversity—in his Paris studio. In his hallucinated and powerful paintings, the Frenchman summons Creole quimbois and occult powers as well as the imagery of U.S. rap. Numéro art also met British star Anish Kapoor in his studio before his bloody and visceral works took Venice by storm for a resounding double exhibition. Finally, this issue pays tribute to the colossal painter Marlène Dumas whose carnal canvases between shadow and light masterfully enchant the Palazzo Grassi, still on view in Venice.

Browsing the pages of Numéro art also means discovering the personalities and creators who count: our great interview with the legend Glenn Ligon, the African-American artist celebrated throughout the world is finally offered his first monograph in France by the Carré d’art in Nîmes; a conversation between the famous curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and the painter Michael Armitage with flamboyant canvases; our focus on the Venice Biennale with the unmissable pavilions of Zineb Sedira, Francis Alÿs and Simone Leigh, a fascinating dialogue between curator Caroline Bourgeois and cult artist Roni Horn for her exhibition at the Bourse de Commerce; an interview with the French artist Tatiana Trouvou, on view in June at two personal exhibitions at the Center Pompidou and at Gagosian; our file on the young French scene with Ymane Chabi-Gara and Sara Sadik; an unprecedented collaboration with Martine Syms who introduces us to her artistic family in Los Angeles; a carte blanche to artist Andrew Moncrief; and finally all the must-see exhibitions of the season, from “Couleur en Fugue” to the Louis Vuitton Foundation to the Rencontres d’Arles.

Description Translated by Ivette Romero. To read the original post (in French) or purchase the issue, see https://shop.numero.com/fr/accueil/374-1242-numero-art-10#/25-version-format_classique_23x30cm