New Issue: Small Axe 67

small axe 64 (March 2022) is now available. The cover (above) features stunning work by Gio Swaby (The Bahamas).

Description: sx67 starts with essays by Warren Harding, Susan C. Méndez, Chelsea Stieber, Kathleen Donegan, Leanna Thomas, and Marta Fernández Campa. Aaron Kamugisha guest-edits our special section “Kamau Brathwaite at Ninety: In Memoriam,” which features articles by Kamugisha, Lorna Goodison, Timothy J. Reiss, Gordon Rohlehr, and Elaine Savory.

The Bahamian interdisciplinary visual artist, Gio Swaby, provides this issue’s visual essay. Lastly, Kevon Rhiney, Patricia Noxolo, and Jovan Scott Lewis analyze and examine Jovan Scott Lewis’s Scammer’s Yard: The Crime of Black Repair in Jamaica in our book discussion.

You can browse the new issue’s full table of contents at Duke University Press’s website, where it is also available for purchase.

For more information, see http://smallaxe.net/sx/issues/67

See Gio Swaby’s work here: https://www.gioswaby.com/