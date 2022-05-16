Puerto Rico Honors Pablo Casals on International Museum Day

An opponent of Spanish Fascism, Pablo Casals (born Pau Casals Defilló in Barcelona in 1876) went into exile in France in 1936 and then to Puerto Rico (his mother’s birthplace) in 1956, where he continued his personal musical career and outspoken crusade for peace until his death in 1973. A year earlier, he had inaugurated the annual Casals Festival in Puerto Rico, making a major impact on the island’s music scene. He furthered his contributions there by founding the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra in 1958, and the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico in 1959.

This Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00am, the Carnegie Library has organized a concert in tribute to maestro Casals in the museum’s Pablo Casals Permanent Exhibition Hall (“Pablo Casals: Un tributo a San Juan en sus 500 años”). The evening includes performances by the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings, Quintet for Strings in G Major, the Mozart Quintet, and the Dvorak Quintet. The library is located at 7 Avenida de la Constitución, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Pablo Casals Foundation joins the Municipality of San Juan to celebrate International Museum Day. Apart from promoting free visits to the museums of the capital, first lady of San Juan Maritere González announced that this coming Wednesday, May 18, the Pablo Casals Permanent Exhibition Hall of the Carnegie Library will host several activities as part of the celebration.

“In the Capital City, together with the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero Lugo, we continue to support initiatives that promote culture and the enjoyment of activities that contribute to the knowledge and preservation of our history,” said the first lady. “We appreciate the collaboration of the Pablo Casals Foundation and all the directors of the San Juan museums whose work contributes to the comprehensive development of all citizens.”

The activities will start at 10:00 a.m. with a tribute concert to maestro Pablo Casals by the Quintet for Clarinet and Strings and the Quintet for Strings in G Major Op. 77.

There will also be a reading of the story “Pauet quiere un Violonchelo” [Pauet Wants a Cello] for children and adults, set to music by maestro Luis Miguel Rojas, OSPR First Cellist and Cello Professor at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music.

The event will have limited space, so you must reserve a space in advance by calling (787) 480-6210.

Post translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in Spanish), see https://www.eladoquintimes.com/2022/05/16/rinden-homenaje-a-pablo-casals-el-dia-internacional-del-museo/

