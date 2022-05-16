Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures (University of Bristol)

The Department of English at the University of Bristol seeks to appoint a Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures (Pathway 1, level b). They seek an outstanding colleague with expertise in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures of any period. The postholder will extend the Department’s profile into a new area within world literatures in English across all periods and deepen its strength in postcolonial studies and decolonial pedagogy.

What will you be doing? The successful candidate will be expected to contribute teaching across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the Department of English, delivering both research-led specialist units and teaching flexibly across the English curriculum. They will pursue research of international quality in their area of specialism. The postholder will take responsibility for a share of administration at Department, School and Faculty level as appropriate to their experience and career stage.

You should apply if: The successful applicant will have a well-developed research profile and publications record, with achievement, or evidence of potential, in attracting grant income and disseminating research outside the academy. They will be an engaging and inspiring teacher, committed to developing their teaching practice and enthusing and supporting students at all levels.

The Department of English combines teaching excellence with a rich and varied research culture. Our key research areas are: Medieval Studies; Early Modern to 1780; Romantics and Victorians; Modern and Contemporary Literature; Global Literatures; Creative Writing. The postholder will help extend the Department’s research and teaching profile in world literatures in English across all periods and deepen its existing strength in Modern and Contemporary Anglophone Literatures.

We are looking for a colleague who combines a keen interest in the literary with interdisciplinary and/or innovative critical approaches. They will play an active role in the Department of English and the wider School of Humanities within the Faculty of Arts at Bristol. The potential to contribute to the Faculty of Arts’ interdisciplinary MA in Black Humanities, Research Centres in Black Humanities or Environmental Humanities, or the University’s Migration Mobilities Bristol Institute, will be welcome. We nurture high-quality postgraduate and postdoctoral research and are committed to developing academic staff’s individual and collaborative research activities. Colleagues are proactively supported to make appropriate career progression.

For informal queries please contact Dr Samantha Matthews on 01179289819 or s.matthews@bristol.ac.uk.

For full post, see https://www.bristol.ac.uk/jobs/find/details/?jobId=271495&jobTitle=Lecturer%20in%20Caribbean%20Literatures%20and%20Cultures