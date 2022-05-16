Art Exhibition : « Des Corps libres–Une jeune scène française »

«Des Corps libres–Une jeune scène française» [Free Bodies – A young French scene] is the first group exhibition of Reiffers Art Initiatives. Artists with Caribbean roots represented in this collective exhibition are Kenny Dunkan (Guadeloupe) and Pol Taburet (Guadeloupe). [Shown above is Dunkan’s “Nèg Marron,” 2021; shown below: Taburet’s “Untitled,” 2021, Collection Pinault.]

Curated by Thibaut Wychowanok, committee member of Reiffers Art Initiatives, the body of work in the exhibition questions the representation and fluctuating materiality of the body and celebrates its diversity, its struggles, and its contemporary emancipation. The exhibition opened on May 5 and will remain on view through May 28, 2022, at Studio des Acacias (30, rue des Acacias, 75017 Paris, France). The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays (11:00am to 7:00pm).

Participating artists are: YMANE CHABI-GARA, SALOMÉ CHATRIOT, JEAN CLARACQ, KENNY DUNKAN, BEN ELLIOT, TAREK LAKHRISSI, CHALISÉE NAAMANI, VALENTIN RANGER, SARA SADIK, POL TABURET, SOPHIE VARIN, JULIE VILLARD & SIMON BROSSARD, MANON WERTENBROEK, GASPAR WILLMANN.

Description: The exhibition is an invitation to explore the possibility of a body, singular or universal, whether it be evanescent, fantastical, digital, anchored in our current world, science-fictional, or utopian. From the body-object to the body-subject, from the figurative body to the hint of a body, from the dreamed body to the digital avatar body, it is a question not only of writing the body without censorship, but of offering the possibility of taking a new look at it, in complete freedom.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original information (in French), see https://www.reiffersartinitiatives.com/exposition/exposition-collective-reiffers-art-initiatives-des-corps-libres-une-jeune-scene-francaise/