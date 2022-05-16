Art Exhibition: “Archipelago” (Maison Dufort)

Sponsored by Center d’Art and curated by art historian Veerle Poupeye, “Archipelago: Neuf Artistes Femmes des Caraïbes” opened on May 14 at Maison Dufort (9 Rue du Travail) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The exhibition will be on view until June 18, 2022. IciHaiti explains that this is the 276th exhibition in Center d’Art’s 78 years of existence. The exhibition is the final product of a cross-residency program in the Caribbean initiated by the Center d’Art and financed by the International Fund for Cultural Diversity of UNESCO.

This afternoon (May 16, at 4:30pm, EST) Maison Dufort will host a round table led by curator Veerle Poupeye.

IciHaiti reports: [. . .]This exhibition consists of a selection of works of art created within the framework of these residencies. It presents work in a variety of media, from painting and printmaking to digital photography and video.

“Archipelago” will highlight the works of 9 Caribbean women artists including 5 Haitians: Pascale Bichot (Haiti/France), Pascale Faublas (Haiti), Miriam Hinds-Smith (Jamaica), Nadia Huggins (St Vincent/Trinidad & Tobago), Phaidra McQueen Sterlin (Haiti), Mafalda Nicolas Mondestin (Haiti), Pascale Monnin (Haiti), Kia Redman (Barbados), Michelle Ricardo (Dominican Republic).

Veerle Poupeye, art historian and curator specializing in Caribbean and Jamaican art, is the curator in charge of the exhibition.

Rezo Nodwes writes: The title of the exhibition, Archipelago, refers to the geographical and metaphorical implications of the chain of Caribbean islands, to which most of the artists in the exhibition refer, directly or indirectly.

It alludes to unity in the region’s diversity, connections and divisions, and the importance of natural heritage and shared histories. Although the artists worked alone during their residencies, without interaction with the other artists in the exhibition, and each have a distinct artistic voice, the thematic commonalities are striking and speak of shared experiences and concerns.

There is, for example, a common concern for the female and gendered body and island geography; nature and spirituality; historical and contemporary fragility and trauma, but also resilience and healing; family and ancestry; and the role of women in Caribbean society.

