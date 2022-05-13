New Issue: JWIL (On Kamau Brathwaite)

A beautiful, special issue of the Journal of West Indian Literature (JWIL) on Kamau Brathwaite is here. Please see more information below for JWIL Vol. 30 No. 2, guest edited by Kelly Baker Josephs. The striking cover art features Kraig Yearwood’s “Gold Coast” (21 x 27 inches, mixed media on sequined luxury gift paper: acrylics, graphite, magazine cutouts and embossed metallic gold paper, 2021).

Special Issue on Kamau Brathwaite – Guest Editor Kelly Baker Josephs – JWIL Editor in Charge Lisa Outar

Table of Contents

Editorial Preface: Engaging Kamau Brathwaite
Kelly Baker Josephs

Kamau Brathwaite and the remix engine
Ronald Cummings, Kaie Kellough, and Nalini Mohabir

Kamau Brathwaite’s Poems from Ghana: Making Sense of Rhyme
Jarad Zimbler

“this strange dark photograph at first so indistinct”: Kamau Brathwaite and the Photographic Image
Andrew Rippeon

“like quetzalcoatl flying”: Afro-Caribbean and Amerindian Entanglements in Kamau Brathwaite
Dashiell Moore

Hope for the Pluriverse, Defeat of the Universe in the Work of Kamau Brathwaite
Elaine Savory

Heroes, Mothers, and Muses: Teaching Gender in Kamau Brathwaite
Rachel L. Mordecai

Using Digital Tools and Collaborative Writing to Engage Students with Kamau Brathwaite’s Poetry
Kim Evelyn

Lessons from Brathwaite: Breaking the Pentameter, Deepening Black Study
Bedour Alagraa
Book Reviews

Paul Barrett, editor, ’Membering Austin Clarke
Cornel Bogle

For more information, see https://www.jwilonline.org/downloads/vol-30-no-2-april-2022/

