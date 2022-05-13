A beautiful, special issue of the Journal of West Indian Literature (JWIL) on Kamau Brathwaite is here. Please see more information below for JWIL Vol. 30 No. 2, guest edited by Kelly Baker Josephs. The striking cover art features Kraig Yearwood’s “Gold Coast” (21 x 27 inches, mixed media on sequined luxury gift paper: acrylics, graphite, magazine cutouts and embossed metallic gold paper, 2021).
Special Issue on Kamau Brathwaite – Guest Editor Kelly Baker Josephs – JWIL Editor in Charge Lisa Outar
Table of Contents
Editorial Preface: Engaging Kamau Brathwaite
Kelly Baker Josephs
Kamau Brathwaite and the remix engine
Ronald Cummings, Kaie Kellough, and Nalini Mohabir
Kamau Brathwaite’s Poems from Ghana: Making Sense of Rhyme
Jarad Zimbler
“this strange dark photograph at first so indistinct”: Kamau Brathwaite and the Photographic Image
Andrew Rippeon
“like quetzalcoatl flying”: Afro-Caribbean and Amerindian Entanglements in Kamau Brathwaite
Dashiell Moore
Hope for the Pluriverse, Defeat of the Universe in the Work of Kamau Brathwaite
Elaine Savory
Heroes, Mothers, and Muses: Teaching Gender in Kamau Brathwaite
Rachel L. Mordecai
Using Digital Tools and Collaborative Writing to Engage Students with Kamau Brathwaite’s Poetry
Kim Evelyn
Lessons from Brathwaite: Breaking the Pentameter, Deepening Black Study
Bedour Alagraa
Book Reviews
Paul Barrett, editor, ’Membering Austin Clarke
Cornel Bogle
For more information, see https://www.jwilonline.org/downloads/vol-30-no-2-april-2022/
One thought on “New Issue: JWIL (On Kamau Brathwaite)”