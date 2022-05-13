New Issue: JWIL (On Kamau Brathwaite)

A beautiful, special issue of the Journal of West Indian Literature (JWIL) on Kamau Brathwaite is here. Please see more information below for JWIL Vol. 30 No. 2, guest edited by Kelly Baker Josephs. The striking cover art features Kraig Yearwood’s “Gold Coast” (21 x 27 inches, mixed media on sequined luxury gift paper: acrylics, graphite, magazine cutouts and embossed metallic gold paper, 2021).

Special Issue on Kamau Brathwaite – Guest Editor Kelly Baker Josephs – JWIL Editor in Charge Lisa Outar

Table of Contents

Editorial Preface: Engaging Kamau Brathwaite

Kelly Baker Josephs

Kamau Brathwaite and the remix engine

Ronald Cummings, Kaie Kellough, and Nalini Mohabir

Kamau Brathwaite’s Poems from Ghana: Making Sense of Rhyme

Jarad Zimbler

“this strange dark photograph at first so indistinct”: Kamau Brathwaite and the Photographic Image

Andrew Rippeon

“like quetzalcoatl flying”: Afro-Caribbean and Amerindian Entanglements in Kamau Brathwaite

Dashiell Moore

Hope for the Pluriverse, Defeat of the Universe in the Work of Kamau Brathwaite

Elaine Savory

Heroes, Mothers, and Muses: Teaching Gender in Kamau Brathwaite

Rachel L. Mordecai

Using Digital Tools and Collaborative Writing to Engage Students with Kamau Brathwaite’s Poetry

Kim Evelyn

Lessons from Brathwaite: Breaking the Pentameter, Deepening Black Study

Bedour Alagraa

Book Reviews

Paul Barrett, editor, ’Membering Austin Clarke

Cornel Bogle

For more information, see https://www.jwilonline.org/downloads/vol-30-no-2-april-2022/