Catalog: “Swan Song of The Flamingo”

The National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB) announced the availability of the catalog for “Swan Song of The Flamingo,” a comprehensive supplement to the exhibition held in 2013. As The Tribune reported in 2013, the exhibition by Kishan Munroe included other artists—Bahamian artists like Patricia Glinton Meicholas, Gavin McKinney, Obediah Michael Smith, Joann Callender, Cleophas Adderley, Sonia Farmer, Lee Callender and Cuban dancers Eduardo Blanco and Amaya Rodríguez—to lend their talents to the project memorializing the sinking of HMBS Flamingo of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force fleet on May 10, 1980.

Description (NAGB): “Swan Song of the Flamingo” is a collaborative project that marries Munroe’s visual artistry with the work of other Bahamian and Cuban artists from various disciplines to create a boundary shattering program that shines a spotlight on painful period in Bahamian history: the sinking of HMBS Flamingo of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force fleet on May 10, 1980. As a point of dissection and departure, the exhibition address further historical and cultural nuances that have shaped Bahamian culture and interactions with the Bahamas’ nearest neighbour.

Now available at the Mixed Media Museum Store, you can have this commemorative keepsake and historical reflection catalogue “Swan Song of The Flamingo”; which is a comprehensive supplement to the exhibition held in 2013, contextualizing The Bahamas and the loss of the HMBS Flamingo, and how it affected families, communities and the tenuous relationship between the United States and Cuba.

