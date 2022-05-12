Call for Contributions: Faire Monde(s)

The digital publication Faire Monde(s) has sent out its third call for contributions for the issue to be published online in December 2022. For this third issue, the theme is “Global mapping: exhibitions, mega-exhibitions and art circuits.” The deadline for abstracts is June 1, 2022, and the completed articles are due on October 15, 2022. (See description below and more detailed information at https://fairemondes.com/appel-a-contributions-du-numero-3/.)

The editors’ aim is to provide a broader aesthetic and critical reflection on the Caribbean context, its specificities or its similarities with global production and to reflect on artistic practices from all continents.

The Venice Biennale was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now eagerly awaited. The organisers, curators, contributors and participants have declared their intention to focus on new approaches, with many of them aiming to tackle the inequality characterising the art world. For the first time, the exhibition organised by the curator Cecilia Alemani, Le lait des rêves (“The Milk of Dreams”), will feature a majority of women and non-binary artists. At the same time, a number of national pavilions will be represented by women belonging to racial groups, including several with direct links to the Caribbean, notably Sonia Boyce (UK pavilion), Alberta Whittle (Scottish pavilion) et Simone Leigh (US pavilion). Without doubt, this is an important moment, providing rich occasions to examine existing structures and prejudices, which this unprecedented representation calls into question.

How can the Caribbean’s participation in this environment be put to good use? Or how should it do so? Some Caribbean countries have set up pavilions at the Biennale in the past – Jamaica, Haiti, Antigua, Cuba and Grenada among them – and others envisage the best way to participate in this important event. But the considerable financial and organisational challenges raise serious questions about the best way for small, developing, island countries to reduce the significant imbalance of power concerning representation in the art world, especially when their artistic infrastructure lacks resources.

At the same time, the Documenta 15 offers an alternative approach: under the leadership of Ruangrupa, the artist collective based in Jakarta, the event will be focusing on collectives and on sharing community resources. Once again, the Caribbean will feature strongly with the participation of Alice Yard (Trinidad) and Atis Rezistans (Haiti).

How can the countries of the global South make their diversity visible and negotiate their representation on art-circuit maps, given the significant imbalances in economic and other resources?

How to take part: The articles submitted to the journal – essays, conversations, artist profiles – about art must be previously unpublished and presented in their final form. The articles must focus on the work of one or more artists. Each proposed article will be submitted to the members of the selection committee.

The selection committee is made up of:

Dominique Brebion, freelance curator, art critic (Aica Caraïbe du Sud)

Florent Delval, art critic and gallery owner

Dorothée Dupuis, freelance exhibition curator and art critic,

Director of Terremoto.mx magazine

Monique Mirabel, agrégée teacher of visual arts

Allison Thompson, art historian, educator

Pascaline Vallée, freelance journalist and art critic

Yolanda Wood, professor, researcher and art critic

We are looking for two types of contribution:

7 critical essays of 6,000 to 8,000 characters, paid at a fixed rate of €300 each

4 short articles of 5,000 to 6,000 characters, paid at a fixed rate of €200 each

Please remember to include between 5 and 8 royalty-free images to illustrate these articles, with captions.

The articles can be sent in a choice of French, English or Spanish, and will be published in the chosen language.

The selection process will have two phases:

1) the initial submission includes a short 150-word biography, a list of articles published in the last two years, a 250-word abstract of the proposed article in English and French or in French and Spanish, by 1 June 2022

2) After the selection committee’s decision, published on15 July 2022, the final article must be received by 15 October 2022. [. . .]

For more details, see https://fairemondes.com/appel-a-contributions-du-numero-3/#Appelanglais3

For CFP in French, see https://fairemondes.com/appel-a-contributions-du-numero-3/#appelfrancais3 For CFP in Spanish, see https://fairemondes.com/appel-a-contributions-du-numero-3/#Appelespagnol3