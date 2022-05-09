St. Martin Book Fair 2022

The annual St. Martin Book Fair takes place from June 2 to 4, 2022. According to Shujah Reiph, coordinator of the annual St. Martin Book Fair, the theme of the literary festival’s 20th anniversary is “The Rebirth.” The fair includes invited speakers and writers from the Caribbean and beyond, including the award-winning Australian poet Geoff Goodfellow. [We will modify this post as soon as more information becomes available.]

Events also include the “St. Martin Caribbean Social Studies Competition,” in which high school students from both parts of the island will participate in a quiz contest. The quiz includes various categories of information, including questions about Caribbean history, creative arts, political and sports personalities, liberation struggles, animals, trees, fruits, as well as cities and flags of the region.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/stmartin.bookfair