Sports Book awards: Marcus Rashford and Michael Holding among those nominated

A report from The Times of London.

Shortlists for 11 categories in the 2022 Sports Book Awards in association with The Sunday Times were announced on Thursday. Among those nominated at what will be the 20th anniversary of the awards are Billie Jean King, Siya Kolisi, Michael Holding, Marcus Rashford, Peter Schmeichel and Alun Wyn Jones.

Michael Holding who is shortlisted in two categories with Why We Kneel, How We Rise commented: “A huge thank you to the Sports Books Awards for nominating Why We Kneel, How We Rise for the Best Sports Writing Book of the Year and for Best Cricket Book. We can only hope my book will continue to open eyes and hearts and educate and inspire people about racism in our society.”

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, who is shortlisted with RISE for International Autobiography Book of the Year, said: “Having RISE shortlisted as International Autobiography of The Year means a lot to me. I take it as a personal charge to keep working hard on myself, at home, on the field and in our communities. I continue to be grateful to the many communities and book team that played a role in shaping the story of RISE.”

The awards exist to highlight the most outstanding sports books of the previous calendar year to showcase their merits and to enhance their reputation and profile, and are judged by an academy which includes The Football Writers’ Association, The Rugby Union Writers’ Club, The Cricket Society, National Literacy Trust, Olympic gold medallists Christine Ohuruogu and Dame Katherine Grainger, former England centre Simon Halliday and broadcaster Jill Douglas.

In addition, a public vote is now open to find the winners in four categories at sportsbookawards.com — Autobiography of the Year, International Autobiography of the Year, Sports Performance Book of the Year and Sports Entertainment Book of the Year.

The winners of all the awards will be announced at a dinner at the Kia Oval on 26th May, presented by Mark Pougatch. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the awards a special award to the Best Sports Book of the 21st Century will also be presented. Tickets for the event are available to purchase at sportsbookawards.com.

Shortlists for the Sports Book Awards, in association with The Sunday Times, are:

The Sunday Times Autobiography of the Year

Francis Benali: The Autobiography, Francis Benali (Bloomsbury Sport)

Belonging: The Autobiography, Alun Wyn Jones (Macmillan)

Hooked: Addiction and the Long Road to Recovery, Paul Merson (Headline)

Love of the Game, Ricky Hill with Adrian Durham (Pitch Publishing)

Resilience, Elise Christie, Mark Eglinton (Reach Sport)

Too Many Reasons to Live, Rob Burrow (Macmillan)

Troy Deeney: Redemption, Troy Deeney (Cassell)

Children’s Sports Book of the Year

(In association with the National Literacy Trust)

You Are a Champion, Marcus Rashford and Carl Anka (Macmillan Children’s Books)

Fall Off, Get Back On, Keep Going, Clare Balding, illustrated by Jessica Holm (Wren and Rook)

How to Be a Footballer and Other Sports Jobs, Rachel Yankey, Illustrated by Sol Linero (Nosy Crow)

Jaz Santos vs the World, Priscilla Mante (Puffin)

Run Like a Girl, Danielle Brown (Button Books)

Striking Out, Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga & illustrated by Benjamin Wachenje (Scholastic)

I Love My Bike, Simon Mole, illustrated by Sam Usher (Frances Lincoln Children’s Books)

Play Like Your Football Heroes: Pro tips for becoming a top player, Seth Burkett and Matt Oldfield, illustrated by Tom Jennings (Walker Books)

The Heartaches’ Cricket Book of the Year

Beyond the Boundaries, Scyld Berry (Fairfield Books)

It’s Always Summer Somewhere, Felix White (Cassell)

Never Surrender, Mark Peel (Pitch Publishing)

Late Cuts: Musings on Cricket, Vic Marks (Allen & Unwin)

Who Only Cricket Know, David Woodhouse (Fairfield Books)

Why We Kneel, How We Rise, Michael Holding (Simon and Schuster UK)

Cycling Book of the Year

Desire, Discrimination, Determination — Black Champions in Cycling, Dr Marlon Moncrieffe (Rapha)

God is Dead: The Rise and Fall of Frank Vandenbroucke, Cycling’s Great Wasted Talent, Andy McGrath (Bantam Press)

Revolutions, Hannah Ross (W&N)

The Art of Cycling, James Hibbard (Quercus)

Vuelta Skelter, Tim Moore (Jonathan Cape)

War on Wheels: Inside Keirin and Japan’s Cycling Subculture, Justin McCurry (Pursuit Books)

Illustrated Book of the Year

England Rugby — 150 Years, The RFU, Phil McGowan and Richard Steele (Vision Sports Publishing)

Extreme Like a Girl, Carolina Amell (Prestel)

Liverpool Football Programmes: The Definitive Collector’s Guide, Andy Marsden (LFCProgMan)

Seve — His Life Through The Lens, David Cannon & Rob Green (Vision Sports Publishing)

This Sporting Life – Gerry Cranham Photographer, Mark Leech & Doug Cheeseman (Offside Press)

Toon In!, Michael Payne (Vision Sports Publishing) Why Everything You Know About Martial Arts Is Wrong*, Andrew G Stewart (Self-published)

The People’s Wimbledon, Richard Jones (Pitch Publishing)

Fitzdares International Autobiography of the Year

All In: The Autobiography of Billie Jean King, Billie Jean King (Viking)

Always Believe, Olivier Giroud with Dominique Rouch (Pitch Publishing)

I Love This Game, Patrice Evra (Simon and Schuster UK)

Leap of Faith, Frankie Dettori (HarperCollins)

One: My Autobiography, Peter Schmeichel (Hodder & Stoughton)

Rise: The Brand New Autobiography, Siya Kolisi (HarperCollins)

Arbuthnot Latham Rugby Book of the Year

(In association with The Rugby Union Writers’ Club)

The Buck Props Here!, Anthony Buchanan with Geraint Thomas (Y Lolfa)

Fight Or Flight, Keith Earls with Tommy Conlon (Reach Sport)

Centre Stage, Jamie Roberts and Ross Harries (Hodder & Stoughton)

Crossing The Line, Willie Anderson with Brendan Fanning (Reach Sport)

The Flying Prince, Hugh Godwin (Hodder & Stoughton)

This is Your Everest, Tom English & Peter Burns (Polaris Publishing)

Sports Entertainment Book of the Year

How Not to be a Cricketer, Phil Tufnell (Simon and Schuster UK)

Eighty at Eighty, Sir Geoff Hurst with Norman Giller (Pitch Publishing)

Flats and Durders Offload, David Flatman & Mark Durden-Smith (Simon and Schuster UK)

Not for Me, Clive, Clive Tyldesley (Headline)

Ten to Win… And the Last Man In, Henry Blofeld (Hodder & Stoughton)

The Champ & The Chump, James McNicholas (Headline)

iPRO Hydrate Sports Performance Book of the Year

The Gladiator Mindset, Adam Peaty (Quercus)

Everybody Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Face, Tony Bellew (Seven Dials)

High Performance, Jake Humphrey & Prof Damian Hughes (Random House Business)

Move!: The New Science of Body Over Mind, Caroline Williams (Profile Books)

Stronger, Poorna Bell (Bluebird)

Leadership, Eddie Jones (Macmillan)

All to Play For, Matt Rogan & Kerry Potter (Ebury Press)

Pinsent Masons Sports Writing Award

Football, She Wrote, Various (Floodlit Dreams)

Why We Kneel, How We Rise, Michael Holding (Simon and Schuster UK)

Don Revie: The Biography, Christopher Evans (Bloomsbury Sport)

Game On, Sue Anstiss (Unbound)

The Boy, Richard Williams (Simon and Schuster UK)

The Third Pole, Mark Synnott (Headline)

Whose Game Is It Anyway?, Michael Calvin (Pitch Publishing)

Football Book of the Year

(In association with the Football Writers’ Association)

Barça — The inside story of the world’s greatest football club, Simon Kuper (Short Books)

The Immortals, Arrigo Sacchi (BackPage Press)

Maradona: The Boy. The Rebel. The God. Guillem Balague (W&N)

The Greatest Show on Earth: The Inside Story of the Legendary 1970 World Cup, Andrew Downie (Arena Sport)

FA Cup 150, Phil Annets (FACupFactfile, self-published)

The Miracle 04 — The Football Team That Shocked The world, Vasilis Sambrakos (Pitch Publishing)

The Dream Factory, Ryan Baldi (Polaris Publishing Limited)

Click here for more information about the Sports Book Awards 2022