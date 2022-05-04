British Guyanese Saul Nash Receives Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

A report by Emily Chan for Vogue.

The Duchess of Cambridge presented the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Award For British Design to Saul Nash today at a special event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at London’s Design Museum. The prestigious award, first launched in 2018 (with the Queen memorably sitting front row, no less), recognises designers for their exceptional talent and originality, as well as strong community values and sustainable practices, with previous winners including Richard Quinn, Bethany Williams, Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri and, most recently, Priya Ahluwalia.

There’s no doubt that Nash, who won the prestigious International Woolmark Prize just last week, is on the up and up right now. The 29-year-old Fashion East alum (who is also a movement director and choreographer), is known for fusing the worlds of sportswear and dance into his designs, with the London-based designer also working to use sustainably-sourced materials such as certified cotton, deadstock and merino wool in his collections.

“We are delighted to announce Saul Nash as the fifth recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design,” Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC, said of this year’s winner. “Nash has a unique way of combining function, tech and tailoring in his design practice which has resulted in a new take on luxe sportswear. His work explores the relationship between performance and menswear and is often showcased through beautiful and show-stopping choreography. We are incredibly proud to recognise Saul and look forward to seeing his brand grow.”

During the event, the Duchess – who wore a belted teal dress by Edeline Lee for the occasion – also met with this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner, Richard Quinn, who was selected from a shortlist of eight talented designers by a prestigious judging committee chaired by British Vogue editor-in-chief and Vogue’s European editorial director Edward Enninful OBE.

The BFC showcase celebrated the shortlisted designers for this year’s BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, too, and the recipients of its NEWGEN scheme for 2022/23: Ahluwalia, Ancuta Sarca, Asai, Bethany Williams, Chet Lo, Conner Ives, Di Petsa, Eftychia, Feben, Harri, Helen Kirkum, Labrum London, Leo Carlton, Masha Popova, Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana, Robyn Lynch, Roker, S.S. Daley, Saul Nash, Sinéad O’Dwyer, Stefan Cooke and Yuhan Wang.