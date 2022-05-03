“Metaphors” at West Strand Art Gallery in Kingston

The Hudson Valley’s Chronogram offers more information about “Metaphors”—an exhibition of works by artists Rodríguez Calero (Puerto Rico), Josh Kramb (United States), Eliezer Parrilla (Puerto Rico), Nitza Tufiño (Mexico/Puerto Rico)—the West Strand Art Gallery, and its founders and curators of this exhibition, Isabel and Julio Nazario. The gallery will host a reception this Saturday, May 7, from 4:00 to 6:00pm. The West Strand Art Gallery is located at 29 West Strand Street, Rondout, Historic District, Kingston, New York. [See previous post: Metaphors: Reception May 7.] The Chronogram reports:

For many of us, the past two years have been a profound time of isolation, fear, and uncertainty. These are among the many themes expressed well in a surrealist aesthetic, an artistic exploration of the subconscious that emerged after the collective trauma of World War 1.

“Metaphors,” an exhibition of four artists opening May 7 at West Strand Art Gallery in Kingston’s historic Rondout, explores the subconscious using the metaphors and narratives of our current cultural landscape. The paintings, collages, drawings, and sculptures of the four artists—Rodriguez Calero, Josh Kramb, Eliezer Parrilla, and Nitza Tufiño—address issues such as gender and racial boundaries, emotional states of mind, Jungian archetypes, and the subconscious, as well as explore historical, cultural, and political context.

“We selected works based on the mood and psychological state of mind of the artist and their work,” says West Strand Art Gallery’s co-director Isabel Alvarez Nazario, an artist, curator, and specialist in Caribbean art history who founded the gallery with her partner, photographer and printmaker Julio Nazario.

“We found this group of artists share a surrealistic approach to metaphors, but their styles are different,” she says. “We looked for artists whose work is important at this moment in time— gender identity, coming out of isolation, and other themes.”

The exhibition kicks off the second season for West Strand Art Gallery, which the Nazarios, who moved to Kingston four years ago, founded after spotting the perfect location in their neighborhood. “We live on Abeel Street, and came down to sit on the bench at Ship to Shore,” Alvarez Nazario says. “We’d been thinking of opening a gallery, and we wanted it down by the river. As we were discussing it on the bench, we looked up and saw this huge “For Rent” sign in the window.”

The first exhibition of West Strand Art Gallery in 2021 featured their private collection of prints and photographs, primarily by artists of color. The gallery shows the work of about 35 to 45 artists per season, with special emphasis on artists of color, including Latino, Black, Asian, African, and Caribbean voices. Both of the directors are anticipating a great season with new gallerist Sikena Khadish.

[Shown above: a print by Nitza Tufiño.]

West Strand Art Gallery

29 West Strand Street, Kingston

(845) 853-8689

Weststrandartgallery.com

See more about the artists at http://rodzcalero.com/, https://www.eliezerparrilla.com/, http://www.nitzatufino.com/