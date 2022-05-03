Joiri Minaya in Conversation with Larry Ossei-Mensah (TODAY!)

In celebration of Joiri Minaya’s work “Redecode x Containers,” the artist will be featured in conversation with BAM Guest Curator-at-Large Larry Ossei-Mensah today—Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30pm—at the Sharp Lower Lobby, BAM Fisher (located at 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, New York). This event is free, but capacity is limited (see below).

Joiri Minaya’s “Redecode x Containers” is an unexpected and layered take on cultural tropes historically projected onto Caribbean culture, women, and the region’s natural and commercialized elements. To celebrate this work—now on view in the Sharp Lower Lobby in the BAM Fisher—join us for a free artist talk and reception with Minaya, BAM Guest Curator-at-Large Larry Ossei-Mensah, and fellow art lovers. Explore the work and enjoy conversation along with complimentary drinks and snacks.

To celebrate this work, join us for a free artist talk and reception with Minaya, BAM Guest Curator-at-Large Larry Ossei-Mensah, and fellow art lovers. Explore the work, and enjoy conversation along with complimentary drinks and snacks.

Capacity is limited. Please note that admission is first-come, first-served.

REGISTER HERE For original post, see https://www.getitforless.info/2022/04/23/joiri-minaya-in-conversation/