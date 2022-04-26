PAMM Caribbean Cultural Institute (CCI) Fellowships 2022

Fostering art projects and research that advance Caribbean art and scholarship, in 2022, the Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Caribbean Cultural Institute (CCI) Fellowship program will provide two fellowships: the CCI Artist Fellowship and the CCI Research Fellowship. Both programs will take place between October 2022 and February 2023. The Artist Fellowship invites an artist to live and work in Miami for up to two months, while the Research Fellowship provides an opportunity to research PAMM’s Caribbean Art Collection. The deadline for applications is June 14, 2022, for both opportunities. All application materials must be summitted in English.

2022 CCI Artist Fellowship

This fellowship is open to Caribbean artists and cultural practitioners, either based in the region or living in the diaspora. It is open to emerging to mid-career artists and to those working across disciplines and media. This is an opportunity for the development of artistic practice via studio work, institutional collaborations, and/or public programs. The CCI will provide access to PAMM’s curatorial resources, networks, and institutional support. The Artist Fellow will be invited to be in Miami for up to two months, where they will be provided with studio space and accommodation.

2022 CCI Research Fellowship

This fellowship is open to Caribbean emerging to mid-career researchers, scholars, or curators based the Caribbean region or its diaspora. The Fellow will develop their own research, and engage with PAMM’s Caribbean art collection. CCI will support object-based research into PAMM’s Caribbean art collection in order to further scholarship on the visual arts of the region and share the collection with broader audiences. The Fellow will produce a text that will be published on the CCI website.

For more information and to apply, visit https://cci.pamm.org/en/fellowships/