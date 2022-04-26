CONFERENCE: “The Life and Work of Charles Mills”

Co-sponsored by the Center for the Humanities, the Institute for Research on the African Diaspora in the Americas and the Caribbean (IRADAC), and the PhD Program in Philosophy, CUNY Graduate Center presents “The Life and Work of Charles Mills.” This conference will take place on April 29, 2022, from 9:45am to 6:00pm (EST) in-person in Proshansky Auditorium at the CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Avenue, New York. The event will also be live-streamed.

Description: This conference is to honor the philosopher Charles W. Mills, who taught at the CUNY Graduate Center during the last years of his career, and who passed away on September 20, 2021. Mills’ influence, especially on political philosophy, Black philosophy, and Caribbean philosophy, was monumental, and will undoubtedly have a permanent effect on the interpretation of such figures as Kant and Rawls as well as the way race, racism and colonialism are now seen as necessarily central to any adequate social theory. Mills’ critique of what he called “ideal theory,” his analysis of the epistemologies of ignorance that allow Western societies to function, and his concept of the “racial contract” have expanded our understanding of our current challenges as well as the necessary features of viable solutions.

Originally from Jamaica, Mills published six books and over 100 articles, lectured all over the world, and was elected President of the American Philosophical Association, Central Division. Beyond his philosophical writings, Mills was a tireless mentor, organizer, and activist within the academy. Our illustrious speakers for this event all knew him well—some since his youth. His work has inspired elements of their own. This conference will showcase the expansive field of philosophical work that Mills helped to create.

REGISTRATION REQUIRED: This event is being held in-person in Proshansky Auditorium at the CUNY Graduate Center, 365 Fifth Ave, NY and is wheel-chair accessible. Once you register, we will email you to make sure you have a CUNY Cleared4 pass to enter the building and attend the conference. This event will also be live-streamed.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

For full program schedule, see https://www.centerforthehumanities.org/programming/the-life-and-work-of-charles-mills