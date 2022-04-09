Ramon Navarro (Horizons Art Gallery)

An exhibition of Trinidadian artist Ramon Navarro’s work opened on April 5 at Horizons Art Gallery, located at 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, Trinidad. [The virtual opening and a live show was recorded; see link below.] Here is an article from Newsday.

The latest oil paintings by artist Ramon Navarro, whose work is prized by art collectors and lovers of idyllic scenes of vintage Trinidad, will be featured at Horizons Art Gallery.

Navarro’s exhibition will mark Horizons eagerly-awaited return to in-person opening nights, although it will not be abandoning its popular virtual shows, but will instead offer patrons the option of both, said a media release.

Navarro was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, in 1945. He began painting at an early age, even then favouring the figurative, folk and landscape themes for which he is known today. He turned to advertising as a lucrative outlet for his creativity.

He explored other art forms over the next 20 years, but eventually returned his focus to oil on canvas, and a serious career as a fine artist. Although inspired by his dear friend and mentor Len “Baba” Holder, one of the greatest influences on his style of painting was a trip he made to Paris as a young man, the release said.

Visiting the Louvre and its collection of works by the European masters, Navarro spent hours contemplating these paintings. That was a dream come true for the young artist. In his earlier work, the effect that these great artists had on his style was obvious. Navarro’s paintings became known for their luminescent quality, his oils practically glowing on the canvases, his subjects portraying an idealistic and somewhat romantic view of life, the release said.

While he has studied the works of the American masters, and dabbled in abstraction and other schools of art, he found none relatable, or as capable of expression as his original style. With a career spanning many decades, he has exhibited rarely, but to great success. He continues to paint, and depict the Trinidad of yesteryear for which he is so well known.

Navarro’s exhibition opening can be attended either in person or virtually on April 5 at 6 pm. Art lovers may attend in person until 8 pm at gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James. The virtual opening will be pre-recorded and will air in tandem with the live show. It can be accessed HERE.

This exhibition can also be viewed in the gallery until April 23 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

[Shown above: Navarro’s “Strolling on La Belle Vie Road” and “Loading the Cane Cart.” For full article and more paintings, see https://newsday.co.tt/2022/04/05/navarro-exhibits-at-horizons-art-gallery/?]