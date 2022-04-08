Exhibition Opening: “From Kibii Wi Koni to Goontapu”

The exhibition “From Kibii Wi Koni to Goontapu,” featuring Marcel Pinas with the community, will open at Club Sol (Kloosterlaan 138, Breda, Holland) on April 10 starting at 3:00pm (CET). The exhibition runs from April 10-May 22, 2022. See more information below:

Club Solo and Marcel Pinas invite you to participate in the dismantling of Kibii Wi Koni and the rebuilding of Goontapu. During the first two weeks of the exhibition we will work in teams. On Sunday 24 April the new work will be ready and the project will be festively closed. The work will then be on view to the public until 22 May.

WEEK 1 COLLECTIVE WORKPERIOD

Wednesday 13 April – Sunday 17 April (daily from 11.00 to 17.00)

Sunday 17 April, 15.00 – special presentation Marcel Pinas

WEEK 2 COLLECTIVE WORKPERIOD

Wednesday 20 April – Sunday 24 April (daily from 11.00 to 17.00)

Sunday 24 April, 15.00 – festive closing of Kibii Wi Koni to Goontapu

Marcel Pinas is a Surinamese artist born on March 22, 1971 in Moengo, Pelgrimkondre, a district of Marowijne in north east Surinam. After graduating in 1990 from the Nola Hatterman Institute in Surinam he continued his education at the Edna Manley College in Jamaica. In 2007 Pinas became ’artist in residence’ at the Rijksakademie in Amsterdam, the Netherlands: a prestigious program for a select group of promising artists.

See https://clubsolo.nl/en/agenda/marcel-pinasopen-callcollective-werk-studio/?fbclid=IwAR0P-YTY9iuVb4s5iq5RJewlK2Rz1hqXxndHiklcdXoQRPukQZsEmZtdmzQ

To find out more, contact collectiveworkstudio@clubsolo.nl.

Also see https://marcelpinas.nl/?lang=en