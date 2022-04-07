VI MEMORIAL GORDON K. LEWIS & SYBIL FARRELL-LEWIS LECTURE

To honor the memory of Gordon K. Lewis and Sybil Farrell-Lewis, the 6th Memorial Lecture will be held on April 21, 2022, at 2:00pm (EST) as part of the 30th series of the “Conferencias Caribeñas” (Caribbean Lectures).

The keynote speaker for the 6th Memorial Lecture will be Dr. Franklin W. Knight (Jamaica), the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Professor (Emeritus) of History at Johns Hopkins University. He will present the lecture: “Gordon K. Lewis and the Development of the Field of Caribbean Studies.”

The commentator will be Dr. Anthony Maingot (Professor Emeritus, Florida International University) and the moderator for the event will be Dr. Emilio Pantojas (Director of Caribbean Studies Institute,

University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras).

You are invited to join us via Zoom, or YouTube for this event. You may register for the Zoom webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pNEOwBu1RX6wD1qHI5TU4w



Or watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqpZUsp1fhBfItDy1dp9tVA

All Memorial Lectures can be accessed at: https://sociales.uprrp.edu/iec/conferencias-caribenas/gordon-k-sybil-lewis-memorial-lectures/



The Lewis Family has established the ICS Lewis Annual Memorial Lecture

Fund, we invite you to donate at the GoFundMe account that you may access

at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/upr-lewis-annual-memorial-lecture-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1