The Power of Museums: “Practicing Decoloniality”

The Museum Association of the Caribbean (MAC) presents the first of their virtual program series on the Power of Museums on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 1:30pm (EST).

Leiden University Professor of Heritage and Museum Studies Csilla Ariese will be presenting her newly released book Practicing Decoloniality: A Guide with Global Examples. The presentation will be followed by a discussion of additional perspectives on decolonizing museums across the Caribbean and beyond with Kevin Farmer and Sumaya Kassim, and is moderated by Shani Roper.

Register to attend via Zoom at https://bit.ly/MACPower01 or watch live via MAC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/caribbeanmuseums

For more information, see https://caribbeanmuseums.com/power-of-museums-program-series/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s