The Power of Museums: “Practicing Decoloniality”

The Museum Association of the Caribbean (MAC) presents the first of their virtual program series on the Power of Museums on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 1:30pm (EST).

Leiden University Professor of Heritage and Museum Studies Csilla Ariese will be presenting her newly released book Practicing Decoloniality: A Guide with Global Examples. The presentation will be followed by a discussion of additional perspectives on decolonizing museums across the Caribbean and beyond with Kevin Farmer and Sumaya Kassim, and is moderated by Shani Roper.



Register to attend via Zoom at https://bit.ly/MACPower01 or watch live via MAC’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/caribbeanmuseums

For more information, see https://caribbeanmuseums.com/power-of-museums-program-series/