Derek Walcott: A conversation with Edward Baugh and Hannah Regis

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The UWI Press Channel (YouTube) presents a conversation between Professor Emeritus Edward Baugh and Dr Hannah Regis about his biography of Derek Walcott (The UWI Press, 2017).

Description of Derek Walcott: This succinct account the life of Nobel laureate Derek Walcott focuses on his development as poet, playwright and man of the theatre: director, producer, teacher. Friends and colleagues who figured in his career are recalled. The importance of his native St Lucia and family influences in the shaping of his creativity and his view of the world are highlighted, as these evolved in synergy with his receptivity to the poetry and theatre of the wider world. In this evolution, the tensions and complex nuances of the concept “home” are seen as an informing factor. The story points to Walcott’s seminal contribution to the emergence of Caribbean literature, with his response to the region’s colonial history as a central factor.

Edward Baugh is Professor Emeritus of English, the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica. His publications on Walcott include Derek Walcott: Memory as Vision – “Another Life”, Derek Walcott and an annotated edition of Walcott’s Another Life (co-edited with Colbert Nepaulsingh).

Dr Hannah Regis is a lecturer in Literatures in English at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine. Her primary focus of research, teaching and publication is on Caribbean Spectrality, Black Atlantic and Indigenous Studies, postcolonial criticism and pedagogical approaches to literary discourses. She has published widely on aspects of Anglophone and Francophone Caribbean literature in Caribbean Quarterly, Journal of West Indian Literature, The American Studies Journal, eTropic and other periodicals. A single-authored monograph on the Poetics of Caribbean Spectrality is forthcoming.

