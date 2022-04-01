Tilting Axis Fellowship 2023

Here is the new Open Call for the 2023 Tilting Axis Fellowship:

Het Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis are launching the third iteration of the Fellowship program for mid-career or established applicants based in the Caribbean. The initiative aims to foster and stimulate mutual exchange between the Caribbean region and the Dutch cultural field. Together with the leading partners – Het Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis – other cultural institutions including Amsterdam Museum, De Appel, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and Kunstinstituut Melly will collaborate with the selected applicant during the Fellowship.

For Whom? One mid-career or established researcher, artist, designer, writer, curator, or cultural producer based in the Caribbean region interested in building new links with cultural institutions in the Netherlands, and with an interest in developing their practice around themes related to architecture, spatial practice, design or digital culture.

Resources offered by the Fellowship

Opportunities to develop, stimulate and visualise curatorial, design, and artistic realities coming from the Caribbean region.

Enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration with a cross-section of Dutch cultural institutions.

Network and exchange with a variety of platforms for professional experience

Produce critical knowledge on inter-disciplinary exchanges as well as visual culture.

Access practical support and travel to the Netherlands for an extended Fellowship.

Engage with hosting and collaborating institutions to interrogate and challenge their institutional structures and methodologies.

Utilise the existing Tilting Axis network.

About the Fellowship: This Fellowship focuses on applicants living and working within the Caribbean region and is both research and practice-led. The selected applicant will be based in Rotterdam at Het Nieuwe Instituut and will have access to other partner cultural institutions in Rotterdam and Amsterdam. A total stipend of €12,000 will be granted by Het Nieuwe Instituut to cover living expenses and in addition to the stipend, Het Nieuwe Instituut will cover the round-trip airfare from any country within the Caribbean to The Netherlands. Accommodation will be provided for a period of six months for a maximum of €800 per month. Stipends may be subject to a withholding tax. Specific details about the position will be discussed with the selected applicant. Developments around Covid-19 and/or the restrictions imposed by governments will be taken into account. Therefore the Fellowship might be developed partly remotely.

For more information, visit https://tiltingaxis.org/news/2022/3/27/call-for-applications-tilting-axis-fellowship-2023