Exhibition—Annalee Davis & Amanda Thomson: “lightly, tendrils”

The new exhibition—“lightly, tendrils”—by artists Annalee Davis and Amanda Thomson will open on April 9 and will be on view through May 21, 2022, at the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in Glasgow, Scotland.

In lightly, tendrils Annalee Davis and Amanda Thomson examine nature and landscape in Scotland and Barbados, offering differing perspectives on place and belonging. Their works suggest multi-directional modes of understanding, informed by the artists’ experience of these locations: living, walking and mapping their relationship with the physical environment.

Annalee Davis’ hybrid practice is as a visual artist, cultural instigator, and writer. Her work sits at the intersection of biography and history, focussing on post-plantation economies by engaging with a particular landscape on Barbados. Her studio, located on a working dairy farm that operated historically as a 17thC sugarcane plantation, offers a critical context for her practice.

Annalee is currently exhibiting in “Staple: What’s on your plate?”, an inaugural show at Haay Jameel (Jeddah). Recent exhibitions include “And if I devoted my life to one of its feathers?” (Kunsthalle Wien, Austria) and “Potential Agrarianisms: Will there be sugar after the rebellion?” (Kunsthalle Bratislava, Slovakia). Upcoming exhibitions include the group exhibition, “Vanishing Lines” (Venezuela, Uruguay, and Bolivia), the Sharjah Biennale and a major commission for the National Trust for Scotland exploring historic links between Scotland and Barbados.

In 2011, Annalee founded Fresh Milk, an art platform and micro-residency programme in Barbados. She has co-founded several pan-Caribbean initiatives, including Caribbean Linked, an annual residency in Aruba; Tilting Axis, an independent visual arts platform bridging the Caribbean through annual encounters with a fellowship programme; and Sour Grass, a curatorial agency focussed on contemporary Caribbean art practice.

Amanda Thomson is a visual artist and writer whose writing and art is often about the social and natural histories of the Highlands of Scotland. Thomson’s work lies at the overlap of the human and the more-than-human, the seen and the unseen, and the visible and invisible things that tie us all through movement, geography and time. Her practice-based doctorate in Interdisciplinary Arts Practice combined anthropology, geography, ecology, art and writing in its exploration of some of the forests of the north of Scotland.

She has shown internationally, and her essays have been published in books and journals including The Willowherb Review and the anthologies Antlers of Water, Writing on the Nature and Environment of Scotland, The Wild Isles and Gifts of Gravity and Light. She lives in Strathspey, in the Scottish Highlands, when not teaching at Glasgow School of Art. Her first book, A Scots Dictionary of Nature, a compendium of found words from 19th century Scots language dictionaries, is published by Saraband Books. Her second book, belonging, natural histories of place, identity and home will be published by Canongate Books in August 2022.

She is currently one of the Endangered Landscapes artists-in-residence with Cairngorms Connect landscape restoration project, with Elizabeth Reeder and Robbie Synge.

For more information, see https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/lightly-tendrils

[Shown above: A work by Annalee Davis.]