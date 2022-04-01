[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In “New exhibit brings Caribbean folklore and traditions to Noyes Art Gallery,” Evanston RoundTable announced “AREÍTO: Allusions of Sacred Geometry and Diaspora,” an installation by Dominican-American artist Yanira Collado.

The Noyes Second Floor Art Gallery presents “AREÍTO: Allusions of Sacred Geometry and Diaspora,” an installation by Yanira Collado, through May 18.

Areíto is an Arawak ceremonial practice involving lyrics and choreography that was believed to recount and pay tribute to the heroic deeds of Taíno ancestors, chiefs, gods and Cemis. This installation is an analysis into the emergence and diaspora of the cultural practices, spirituality and folkloric traditions in the Caribbean. Collado, a Miami-based conceptual artist who lived and worked in Evanston, attempts with her work to assemble a visual language that brings together the questions of whose history is recorded, stored and retrieved and how that process occurs.

The exhibition is free and the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Mask and proof of vaccination are required.

For more information, see https://evanstonroundtable.com/2022/03/27/areito-noyes-art-gallery-exhibit