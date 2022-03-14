ICS Conference—“Working women: analysis from various fields of Social Sciences”

The Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) invites the academic community and the general public to the panel discussion Mujeres trabajadoras: análisis desde diversos campos de las Ciencias Sociales [Working women: analysis from various fields of Social Sciences] to be held on Wednesday, March 16, at 11:30am (EST).

Participants:
Dr. Grisell Reyes Núñez (Cooperativismo/Cooperativismo)

Dr. Yarimar Rosa Rodríguez (Investigación Mujeres y Género/Research on Women and Gender)

Dr. Yolanda Cordero (Administración Pública/Public Administration)

Moderator:
Dra. Elithet Silva Martínez (Trabajo Social/Social Work)  

Watch it live in YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqpZUsp1fhBfItDy1dp9tVA

Follow on Twitter @IECICSUPR.

