Launch—”PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince”

Join Haiti Cultural Exchange in partnership with Pioneer Works for a special event celebrating the release of PÒTOPRENS: The Urban Artists of Port-au-Prince. The launch will take place at Red Hook Labs on Saturday, March 19, from 6:00 to 9:00pm.

The program will feature spoken word by writer Jennifer Celestin, live drumming, a performance by multidisciplinary artist Sheila Anozier accompanied by percussionist Tiga Jean-Baptiste, a musical set by composer and turntablist Val Jeanty, and food by Maryse Felix of Belle’s Kitchen (formerly of Kombit).

﻿Books will be available for purchase at a 10% off discounted rate, with the first twenty buyers receiving a free PÒTOPRENS t-shirt.

FREE with event registration.

