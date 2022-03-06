LACS (Stony Brook) Book Talk: “The Film Archipelago”

Latin American & Caribbean Studies (LACS) at Stony Brook University presents a conversation with Francisco-J. Hernández Adrián (Durham University, UK) on the new book The Film Archipelago. Islands in Latin America (Bloomsbury Academic, 2022), a collection of essays edited by professors Hernández Adrián and Antonio Gómez. This event will take place on Monday, March 7, 4:30pm (EST).

Register here: https://bit.ly/3MbQhmw.

For more information on the book, see https://repeatingislands.com/2022/03/06/new-book-the-film-archipelago-islands-in-latin-america/ and https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/film-archipelago-9781350157972/#:~:text=The%20Film%20Archipelago%20argues%20that,isolation%2C%20and%20fragility%20and%20dependency.