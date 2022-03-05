Florida Book Awards: Ethnicity, race and sexuality in Hispanic-Caribbean female dramaturgy

[Many thanks to Mary Ann Gosser-Esquilín for bringing this item to our attention.] The Florida Book Awards has recognized Dr. Carmen Duarte’s Etnia, raza y sexualidad en la dramaturgia femenina hispano-caribeña en los Estados Unidos [Ethnicity, race and sexuality in Hispanic-Caribbean female dramaturgy in the United States]—published by Letra Capital in 2021—in a state-wide competition, as one of the best works by Florida Authors for 2021 under the Spanish-language category (Silver Award).

Carmen Duarte (Havana, 1959) is a playwright, narrator and essayist. She has lived in the United States since 1993. In Cuba, she directed the theater group Luminar (from 1988 to 1993). Several of her theatrical pieces were published in 1994 by publishing house Letras Cubanas under the title ¿Cuánto me das, marinero? She has written the novels Hasta la vuelta (2001), La danza de los abanicos (2006), Donde empieza y acaba el mundo (2014) and El inevitable rumbo de la brújula (2016).

The Florida Book Awards, established in 2006, is an annual awards program that recognizes, honors and celebrates the literature by Florida authors and books about Florida published in the previous year. Authors must be Florida residents, except in the Florida nonfiction and visual arts categories, where the subject matter must focus on Florida.

The awards program is coordinated by the Florida State University Libraries and co-sponsored by the State Library and Archives of Florida, the Florida Humanities, the Florida Literary Arts Coalition, the Florida Library Association, Friends of the Florida State University Libraries, the Florida Writers Association, and the Florida Chapter of the Mystery Writers of America.

Florida Book Award-winning books are on permanent display in the library at the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, and in an exhibit case on the third floor of Florida State University’s Strozier Library.

