Rencontres de Bamako (Bamako Encounters)

In “Rencontres de Bamako Reveals Artist List for 2022,” Contemporary And shares a list of the artists who will be participating in the 13th edition of Rencontres de Bamako—”the singular photographic and lens-based art biennale on the African continent”—taking place from October 20 to December 20, 2022, at various venues in Bamako, Mali.

Artists with ties to the Caribbean include Timothy Yanick Hunter (Jamaica/Canada), Anique Jordan (Trinidad/Canada), Louisa Marajo (Martinique), and Marie-Claire Messouma (Guadeloupe/ Ivory Coast). There will also be retrospectives of the work of Maria Magdalena Campos Pons (Cuba/ USA) and Joy Gregory (Jamaica/ UK), among others. C& reports:

The team of Bamako Encounters announces the artists who will be participating in the 13th edition of the singular photographic and lens-based art biennale on the African continent. Titled Maa ka Maaya ka ca a yere kono — On Multiplicity, Difference, Becoming, and Heritage, this edition of Bamako Encounters will take place from October 20, 2022 to December 20, 2022, at various venues in Bamako, Mali.

Collaboratively conceived by General Director Cheick Diallo, Artistic Director Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, and the curatorial team—Akinbode Akinbiyi (artist and independent curator), Meriem Berrada (Artistic Director, MACAAL, Marrakech), Tandazani Dhlakama (Assistant Curator, Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town), and Liz Ikiriko (artist and Curator of Collections and Contemporary Engagement at Art Gallery of York University, Toronto)—this edition of the biennale will once again facilitate a moment of encounter for artists from the African world.

The Bamako Encounters will pay a powerful tribute to the spaces in between, to that which defies definition, to phases of transition, to being this and that or neither and both, to becoming, and to difference and divergence in all their shades. Accordingly, Amadou Hampâté Bâ’s statement (Aspects de la civilisation africaine, Éditions Présence Africaine, 1972) presiding over the manifestation, Maa ka Maaya ka ca a yere kono, translates to, “the persons of the person are multiple in the person.”

Roughly 75 artistic positions from the African art world have been invited to contribute to this edition’s multiplicity. [. . .]

In addition to the main exhibition, the Bamako Encounters features a rich public program and film program. Founded in 1994, the biennale is organized by the Ministry of Handicraft, Culture, Hotel Industry and Tourism of Mali and the association Rencontres des Arts with the support of the Institut Français. Since its inception, the biennale has been the first and main international event dedicated to African photography and video on the continent, and remains an essential event for contemporary art worldwide.

See full article and complete list of participants at https://contemporaryand.com/magazines/rencontres-de-bamako-reveals-artist-list-for-2022/

For more information, see https://www.rencontres-bamako.org/index.php/home/

[Shown above: Joy Gregory, “Invisible Life Force of Plants,” cyanotype and lumen prints, 2020. Image courtesy of the artist.]