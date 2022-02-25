ARTPULSE (34: 11) Cover Art: José Parlá

The cover of latest issue of ARTPULSE Magazine (No. 34 Vol. 11 Year 2021) features work by Cuban-American artist José Parlá: “It’s Yours, or The International Illegal Construct Against Indigenous People” (detail, 2020, mixed media, 84 x 360 inches).

ARTPULSE is a magazine specializing in contemporary art that offers a panorama of trends, personalities, exhibitions and events that make up the international art landscape. It is a forum for expression that seeks to foster ties among galleries, artists, collectors, art critics, curators, scholars and museum professionals. [Director/Publisher: José E. López-Niggemann, Editor-in-Chief: Raisa Clavijo, and Senior Editor: Stephen Knudsen.]

José Parlá has emerged in the past decade as one of his generation’s most fervent champions of painting, working for more than twenty years to establish a style of painting that transforms the language of the street into a hybrid form of abstraction and urban realism. From the outset, Parlá has sought to interpret his experience of cities that have served as crossroads in his life, from Miami to Brooklyn, San Juan to Havana, London to Tokyo, Istanbul to Hong Kong as a central theme in his work, while purposefully engaging with the rich history of painting since the rise of abstraction in the 1950s. His work provides markers of time, and is about the accumulation of information that settles like accretions upon the surfaces of walls and streets, like the lines on the hands and faces of the people who inhabit them.

Parlá is publicly known for his permanent installations of large-scale paintings. In 2015 he painted the monumental mural ONE: Union of the Senses in the lobby of One World Trade Center. Other notable mural projects include Nature of Language at the James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University, the mural Diary of Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, Diary of Brooklyn at the Barclays Center (2013), and Amistad América at The University of Texas at Austin (2018).

Parlá (born Miami, Fl 1973) studied at Miami Dade Community College, New World School of the Arts and Savannah College of Art & Design. [. . .]

