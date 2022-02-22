Screening and Discussion: Cecilia Aldarondo’s “Landfall”

A film screening and panel discussion on Cecilia Aldarondo’s Landall will take place on Wednesday February 23, 2022, 5:30-8:00pm, at the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine art at James Madison University. Reception starts at 5:00pm at the Duke Gallery Courtyard. Aldarondo’s award-winning art-documentary explores the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Distinguished panelists include Taína Caragol (curator of Latino Art, Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery), Nefin Dinc (assistant professor of Video Production, James Madison University), Ángel García (assistant professor of Geology, James Madison University), Amanda Guzmán (assistant professor of Anthropology, Trinity College), and Marianne Ramírez Aponte (director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico).

This is a public program organized in conjunction with The Museum of the Old Colony: An Installation by Pablo Delano, on view at the Duke Gallery, James Madison University, Feb 1-Mar 26, 2022. [Also see previous post https://repeatingislands.com/2022/01/12/forthcoming-the-museum-of-the-old-colony-an-art-installation-by-pablo-delano/.]