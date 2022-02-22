Film: “Omara” at the Miami Film Festival

Cinema Tropical writes, “OMARA goes to the Miami Film Festival (March 4-13, 2022) and will be available online for the entire country.” Omara is a documentary feature film by Cuban-American director Hugo Pérez on the life of singer and Afro-Cuban cultural icon Omara Portuondo.

After its successful world premiere at the DOC NYC film festival and coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the recording of the emblematic album “Buena Vista Social Club,” Cuban-American director Hugo Pérez presents his latest documentary feature film Omara on the life of the singer and Afro-Cuban cultural icon Omara Portuondo, at the 39th Miami Film Festival, taking place in person and online from March 4-13, 2022.

The film, which is in the competition for the best documentary film award, will be available to view online throughout the United States during the festival, as well as at in-person screenings in Miami. On a personal note, the documentary’s arrival in Miami marks a homecoming for the director, as Pérez grew up in Little Havana and he is particularly excited to bring Omara back to his hometown and the large Cuban community in southern Florida.

An intimate portrait of one of Cuba’s most cherished national treasures, produced by Dana Kuznetzkoff and Frida Torresblanco, Omara offers unprecedented access to the legendary “bride of filín,” often described as Cuba’s own Billie Holiday, to narrate for the first time on the big screen the story of Omara’s illustrious career, which spans more than seven decades. Although Wim Wenders’ acclaimed and popular documentary Buena Vista Social Club beautifully captured the moment when Omara Portuondo was “rediscovered” by the world, her story goes much deeper. If you’ve heard the music of Buena Vista Social Club, then you’ve heard Omara’s unforgettable voice.

At 90 years old, the legendary Cuban diva has been a driving force behind Afro-Cuban music for more than half a century. In the face of racism, misogyny, revolution and political controversies, Omara has used her music to connect with fans around the world in profound and sometimes unexpected ways, transcending borders as she celebrates the soul of beloved Cuba. her. In 2019, Omara received a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to Latin American and world music.

Following Omara to Mexico City, Tokyo, New York, and Havana and featuring interviews with world-renowned musicians like Diego El Cigala, Roberto Fonseca, and Arturo O’Farrill as a platform to tell her life story, audiences will learn the circumstances of her birth into a biracial family made up of an aristocratic Spanish mother and a father who was a baseball player (Bartolo Portuondo) at a time when this meant complete social ruin, as well as her trajectory to become a dancer at age 17 at the world famous Tropicana cabaret.

By her mid-twenties, Omara was one of Cuba’s most famous young stars as part of the all-female Cuarteto d’Aida, touring extensively, and as an opening act for Nat King Cole. Over the next several decades, she became a pioneering single mother and advocate for Afro-Cuban women, and she was already an icon before joining the Buena Vista Social Club and becoming synonymous with that global sensation. As the great Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés has pointed out: “With or without Buena Vista, Omara is Omara.”

With unprecedented and intimate access to Omara Portuondo, the film invites audiences to immerse themselves in her music and her life, and to explore how this Cuban woman came to resonate with so many people in such a broad variety of countries and cultures around the world.

To buy tickets and more information visit https://miamifilmfestival2022.eventive.org/

