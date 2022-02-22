Art Exhibition—”Ground: Zero” (EdgeZones)

Edge Zones Art Center presents the group exhibition “Ground: Zero” from March 4 to March 26, 2022. Opening night: March 4, 2022 at 8:00pm. [Edge Zones is located at 3317 NW 7th Avenue Circle, in Miami, Florida.] Curated by Peter Hosfeld, this exhibition includes Florida-based artists Jason Aponte, John William Bailly, Peter Hosfeld, Carol Jazzar, Christina Pettersson, Onajide Shabaka, Asser Saint-Val, Magnus Sodamin, and Fereshteh Toosi.

Haitian-born Asser Saint-Val’s work is “a study in Neuromelanin as it relates to spirituality and self-consciousness, and he explores these ideas in paintings and multi-sensory interactive art installations.” His solo exhibitions include “The Universe Within,” Museum of Art & Design/MDC (2014); “Something Left Behind,” Farside Gallery, (2013); “The Melanin Project, Miami Dade County Public Library” (2008).

Description of Ground: Zero—Beyond the Earth, the literal dirt that we share, the term evokes site, locus, and the menace of a target. In the case of South Florida, ground zero might point to our precarious position as a canary in the coalmine for climate change as we find ourselves in the crosshairs of sea level rise and strengthening storms. It also means closeness. Where the sky meets the sea, level with the horizon. Ground: Zero.

In terms of this fragile environment, whether it’s about belonging or experiencing alienation, documenting, protecting, preserving, warning, mourning, artists record the experience of place. We work our own preoccupations into our practice, as catharsis and as a way of transmitting them to others and adding to the world something that was not previously there.

The artists featured here have involved themselves in nature as their subject matter, and in some cases as a way of life. From observing and portraying in their own way the particular flora and fauna endemic or invasive to our region, exploring or exposing its rich and often forgotten history and our place in it, to using landscape as a vehicle for existential themes beyond the particulars of the here and now. We share this ground, yet like all life, we are passing through on a planet that has seen it all.

Edge Zones has a 23-year history of supporting artistic practices in the public domain. EZ produces events located specifically and contextually in Miami and the Caribbean region through participatory processes. EZ is a platform for cultural production, artists and volunteer-run contemporary arts non-profit dedicated to the research, conceptualization and execution of events that strengthen the contemporary art environment in Miami. EZ seeks to make contemporary art accessible, to engage audiences and to create a focal point for international research and awareness.

For more information, see https://www.edgezones.org/ground-zero