NEH Summer Institute: Transnational Dialogues in Afro-Latin American and Afro-Latinx Studies

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) Summer Institute for Higher Education Faculty will take place at the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) for two weeks this summer: June 6-17, 2022.

Description: The NEH-funded Transnational Dialogues in Afro-Latin American and Afro-Latinx Studies Institute is a two-week, residential program at the University of Pittsburgh that runs from June 6-17, 2022. This professional development program is being offered for the first time and will convene higher education faculty from across the nation in order to deepen and enrich their understanding of blackness in Latin America and the Caribbean, these diasporic populations in the U.S., and their hemispheric connections involving race, ethnicity, and culture. Led by a team of experienced scholars, the Institute aims to enrich participants’ capacity for effective scholarship and teaching through lectures, curriculum development and proposed project workshops, and excursions.

Institutes are designed for a national audience of full- or part-time faculty who teach undergraduate students. The Transnational Dialogues Institute will accept 25 participants, including at least five non-tenured/non-tenure track faculty and up to three advanced graduate students. Applicants from HBCUs, HSIs, and tribal colleges are strongly encouraged to apply.

For more information, see https://nehtransnationaldialogues.com/about-the-institute/

See more on the team at https://nehtransnationaldialogues.com/the-team/