Lecture: “Caribbean migration to Cuba”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Organized by the Jesús T. Piñero Library and Center for Social Research [Biblioteca y Centro de Investigación Social Jesús T. Piñero] at Universidad Ana G. Méndez in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Jorge Giovannetti (UPR Río Piedras) will deliver the lecture “Migración caribeña a Cuba: Reflexiones teóricas, investigativas, e historiográficas” [Caribbean migration to Cuba: Theoretical, investigative, and historiographical reflections] on Monday, February 28, 2022, 7:00-8:00pm (AST).

This is the third lecture in the Ciclo de Conferencias: Historia de Puerto Rico y el Caribe, January – July 2022.

Jorge L. Giovannetti-Torres has worked at the University of Puerto Rico in Río Piedras (UPRRP) for 20 years where he chaired the Department of Sociology and Anthropology and served as Assistant Dean of Research. For more than a decade, he has written over thirty opinion columns on the UPR.

A former British Academy scholar, his visiting academic appointments included London Metropolitan University, Princeton University, and New York University. He is a collective member of the Tepoztlán Institute for the Transnational History of the Americas.

Starting this year, he will Coordinate the Social Science & Caribbean Archive at the Institute of Caribbean Studies of the UPRRP. He was Book Review editor of Caribbean Studies for one decade and is currently a member of the editorial board of New West Indian Guide.

His latest book, Black British Migrants in Cuba: Race, Labor, and Empire in the Twentieth-Century Caribbean, 1898-1948 was published by Cambridge University Press (2018), and received the Sterling Stuckey Award from the Association for the Study of the Worldwide African Diaspora (ASWAD).

Watch lecture on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/BibliotecaPineroUAGM



Source: https://www.uagm.edu/es/sobre-UAGM/calendario/migracion-caribena-cuba-reflexiones-teoricas-investigativas-e Source of Professor Giovanetti’s bio is https://grupocne.org/2021/08/16/qa-with-professor-jorge-l-giovannetti-torres/

