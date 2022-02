[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Hosted by the UWI Museum, the panel discussion “Emancipation Day Matters? Materiality & Cultural Contestation in the Dutch, French & Spanish Caribbean” will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, 1:00pm (AST).

Participants include Rose-Marie Allen (University of Curaçao), Juan Ángel Giusti Cordero (University of Puerto Rico), Katarina Jacobson (Edgar Clerc Museum & Local Voices), and moderator Raymond Laureano-Ortiz (Centro de Estudios Avanzados de Puerto Rico y el Caribe).

This is the final panel discussion in the three-part series exploring contemporary issues surrounding Emancipation Day celebrations. See links below for the first two discussions.

https://www.facebook.com/events/928535344516213

https://www.facebook.com/uwimuseum (February 11, 2022)

https://www.youtube.com/user/UWIMuseum/videos



This is the final panel discussion in the three-part series exploring contemporary issues surrounding Emancipation Day celebrations. The first two discussions are still available online:



Materiality & Cultural Contestation in Jamaica, August 2, 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiumCVuxmH0 and https://www.facebook.com/uwimuseum/videos/let-us-continue-the-discussion-emancipation-day-matters-materiality-and-cultural/321670726353768



Materiality and Cultural Contestations in the English-Speaking Caribbean, October 22, 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ix8flarPjqY and https://www.facebook.com/167810293412013/videos/186630536989155

[Shown above: Emancipation Park in Kingston, Jamaica.]