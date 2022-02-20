Africana Studies Program Visiting Assistant Professor

The Africana Studies Program at Gettysburg College (Pennsylvania, United States) is seeking a visiting assistant professor whose primary areas of research and teaching concern people of African descent in the Caribbean region.

Position Summary: The Africana Studies Program at Gettysburg College invites applications for Visiting Assistant Professor whose primary areas of research and teaching concern people of African descent in the Caribbean region. This position will be a one-year appointment beginning in Fall 2022. We seek applicants in Social Sciences (including, but not limited to, Environmental Studies, Health Sciences, Education, Peace and Justice Studies, Criminal Justice, Law & Society, Political Science), or in Humanities (including, but not limited to, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Religion or Performance Studies.) Applicants in other areas that would complement our current course offerings are also welcome to apply.

Teaching load for this position will be six courses annually (3/3 load), which will include offering the introductory-level survey course Introduction to Caribbean Studies, potentially once each semester. The remaining courses may be courses currently offered by the Africana Studies program, or other courses in the area of the successful applicant’s specialization.

We encourage candidates who will contribute to the diversity of our community and/or our curriculum to apply.

Qualifications: Candidates with a completed doctorate by August 1 2022 are preferred, but ABD will also be considered. The successful candidate must demonstrate the ability to enable students to achieve one or more of the learning outcomes for Africana Studies; an understanding of the ideals and goals of an undergraduate liberal arts education; and the ability to contribute to diversity, equity, access, and belonging in our community through their teaching. The successful applicant is encouraged to take advantage of opportunities at Gettysburg College to continue development of their creative and/or scholarly profile.

Application Details:

Please visit our website to submit your electronic application: https://gettysburg.peopleadmin.com/postings/4122

Please submit a letter of application, statement of teaching philosophy, curriculum vitae, and current email and contact information for three professional references. Professional references will be contacted by Gettysburg College to submit letters of recommendation electronically.

Inquiries should be addressed to Dr. Scott Hancock, shancock@gettysburg.edu, Chair of the Africana Studies Program. Review of complete applications will begin in February 2022, and will continue until the position is filled.

