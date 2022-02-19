watchamovieonus: Carnival Edition (ttff)

FILMCO presents the second carnival edition of the Trinidad & Tobago Film Festival (ttff) popular online streaming series, #WatchAMovieOnUs from February 23 to 27, 2022.

Description: This year’s films take us back in times with the nostalgic Calypso at Dirty Jim’s, we look back at the emergence of the boy who would become the soca powerhouse, Machel Montano in Banyan’s Too Young to Soca; we chart the explosive rise of David Rudder with another Banyan production, Soca in She Samba; celebrate enduring carnival traditions with a series of shorts: ‘This is home: Carnival’ and we get a fly-on-the-wall view of the making of a Carnival band in The Insatiable Season. Finally, we remember Vanna Girod with the screening of Moko Jumbie.

From 23 – 27 February 2022, we will stream seven films for FREE, via https://ttfilmfestival.com. Films will be available to viewers WORLDWIDE for 24 hours each (midnight to midnight).

