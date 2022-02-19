Book Launch: “La presencia china en el Gran Caribe: ayer y hoy

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this ítem to our attention.] Hosted by the Centro de Estudios Caribeños, Pontífica Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), Mu-Kien Adriana Sang Be’s book La presencia china en el Gran Caribe: ayer y hoy will be presented by Iván Ernesto Gatón Rosa on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:00am (AST). The launch takes place at the PUCMM, in Auditorium 1, A-2 Building (corner of Abraham Lincoln and Bolívar Avenues) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Also see on YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/c/PUCMMTV/videos, and Zoom (meeting ID 995 41585450, password 262396)



Source: https://www.facebook.com/Centro-de-Estudios-Caribe%C3%B1os-PUCMM-106965764412767 (February 16, 2022)

Also see https://investigacion.pucmm.edu.do/estudios-caribenos and https://quisqueyainformativa.do/el-centro-de-estudios-caribenos-de-la-pucmm-pondra-a-circular-la-presencia-china-en-el-gran-caribe-ayer-y-hoy-autoria-de-la-celebre-mu-kien-adriana-sang-ben/