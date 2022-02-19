With the help of Peter Jordens, we have been trying to find books that we missed in these past few years. Feel free to send us other tips! Here, we present Blackening Britain: Caribbean Radicalism from Windrush to Decolonization by James G. Cantres (Rowman & Littlefield, December 2020).

Description: Covering the period from the interwar years through the arrival of the steamship SS Empire Windrush from Jamaica in 1948 and culminating in the period of decolonization in the British Caribbean by the early 1970s, this project situates the development of networks of communication, categories of identification, and Caribbean radical politics both in the metropole and abroad. Blackening Britain explores how articulations of Caribbean identity formation corresponded to the following themes: organic collective action, political mobilization, cultural expressions of shared consciousness, and novel patterns of communication. Blackening Britain shows how colonial migrants developed tools of resistance in the imperial center predicated on their racialized consciousness that emerged from their experiences of alienation and discrimination in Britain.



This book also interrogates the ways in which prominent West Indian activists, intellectuals, political actors, and artists conceived of their relationship to Britain. Ultimately, this work shows a move away from British identity and a radical, revolutionary consciousness rooted in the West Indian background and forged in the contentious space of metropolitan Britain.

For more information, see https://rowman.com/ISBN/9781538143544/Blackening-Britain-Caribbean-Radicalism-from-Windrush-to-Decolonization



