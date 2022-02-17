25th Annual Bob Marley Lecture (7th Global Reggae Conference)

As part of the 7th Global Reggae Conference, the 25th Annual Bob Marley Lecture will take place on Friday, February 18, 6:00pm (JA time). Under the theme, “Reggae Films, Reggae Icons, Reggae Music,” this year’s conference features presentations and film screenings from some 50 participants focused on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the release of the reggae film The Harder They Come. [Also see previous post 7th Global Reggae Conference.

Description: The Institute of Caribbean Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona, in association with The Perry Henzell Estate will host this year’s Bob Marley Lecture entitled – “The Harder They Come’: 50 Years of Film Legacy.”. It will highlight for music lovers, students, researchers, and reggae addicts, other sides of the reggae journey, this time a key aspect of the history of Jamaican film. Justine Henzell, who is an independent film producer and founding member of the Jamaica Film and Television Association, the daughter of filmmaker Perry Henzell who produced The Harder They Come, will deliver this year’s lecture.



The Bob Marley Lecture is an annual initiative of the Institute of Caribbean Studies and the Reggae Studies Unit, home to undergraduate and graduate degrees in Cultural Studies and Applied Cultural Studies, in particular, Entertainment and Cultural Enterprise Management, and Music and Performance Studies. Staged to honour the legacy of the great Jamaican and world icon of reggae music – Bob Marley – past speakers in the series include Patricia Chin, Jah 9, Marlon James, Cindy Breakspeare, Frederick Hickling, Jahlani Niaah, Leahcim Semaj, Carolyn Cooper and Dennis Howard among others.



We look forward to your company as we celebrate the life of the great Bob Marley and honour the reggae legacy in film inside Reggae Month.



DATE: February 18, 2022 | TIME: 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. | VENUE: Online @ ICSMona YouTube Channel.



Register for the 7th Global Reggae Conference online at https://bit.ly/ReggaeConference2022<https://xchg-lb.uwimona.edu.jm/owa/redir.aspx?C=KzZW7wmda0OXRpw548_lz_1TfdUl9tlIkz92IPpfvPUN0zZFK6RNwzaB5UFFB1zhI_X-X-HuR4g.&URL=https%3a%2f%2fbit.ly%2fReggaeConference2022>

For more information, see https://www.mona.uwi.edu/events/25th-annual-bob-marley-lecture