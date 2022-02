The Folk Research Centre of St Lucia is kindly hosting the launch of:

A SCREAM IN THE SHADOWS by Mac Donald Dixon

Just published by Papillote Press

Set in a Caribbean landscape far from the tourists’ gaze, this is a compelling read where everyday life fuels violence and lies. It’s a murder mystery with powerful insights into a disturbing reality

TIME: THURSDAY 17 February at 3.00pm Eastern Caribbean Time or 7.00pm GMT

HERE IS YOUR LINK: https://youtu.be/FzUAvSImaew